Photos: First look at Red Herring Theater's AIRNESS

Get ready to rock out! When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds, she discovers that there is more to this artform than just pretend; it's about finding yourself in your favorite song and performing it with raw joy. Airness is a fun and exuberant reminder that everything we need to rock is already inside of us.

Written by Chelsea Marcantel, Directed by Mark Mann. The cast includes: D VICIOUS- Aaron Turnbull, SHREDDY EDDY-Jacob Erney, GOLDEN THUNDER-Kevin Tate, FACEBENDER-Nick Martin, CANNIBAL QUEEN-Rachel Scherrer, THE NINA- Oliva Weiss, and ANNOUNCER / SPRITE EXEC / HOODED FIGURE-Phil Cunningham.

Airness performances run Sept 23 thru Oct 9, 2022, at Up Front Performance Space (in the Shadowbox Live Building), 503 S Front St. Columbus, Ohio 43215. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.redherringtheater.org/

Check ot the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer