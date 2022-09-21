Photos: First look at Red Herring Theater's AIRNESS
Airness will run from Friday, Sept 23 thru Sunday Oct. 9, 2022
Get ready to rock out! When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds, she discovers that there is more to this artform than just pretend; it's about finding yourself in your favorite song and performing it with raw joy. Airness is a fun and exuberant reminder that everything we need to rock is already inside of us.
Written by Chelsea Marcantel, Directed by Mark Mann. The cast includes: D VICIOUS- Aaron Turnbull, SHREDDY EDDY-Jacob Erney, GOLDEN THUNDER-Kevin Tate, FACEBENDER-Nick Martin, CANNIBAL QUEEN-Rachel Scherrer, THE NINA- Oliva Weiss, and ANNOUNCER / SPRITE EXEC / HOODED FIGURE-Phil Cunningham.
Airness performances run Sept 23 thru Oct 9, 2022, at Up Front Performance Space (in the Shadowbox Live Building), 503 S Front St. Columbus, Ohio 43215. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.redherringtheater.org/
Check ot the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer