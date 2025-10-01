Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre’s BACK TALK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BackTalk is a delicious comedy that dives into the hilariously complicated world of first impressions, second chances, and the voices in our heads that just won’t let us be.

When Rachel, a Columbus real estate developer, starts falling for Bob, a laid-back plumber, their chemistry is undeniable. As their budding romance unfolds, Rachel and Bob must navigate insecurities, expectations, and the unfiltered commentary running through their minds.

​If you've ever overthought a text message or second-guessed a flirty smile, BackTalk will leave you laughing, swooning, and rooting for romance with a reminder that sometimes, the hardest person to convince that you’re worthy of love...is yourself.

By Rob Ackerman, Directed by Rob Ackerman, Stage Manager- Éva Buell. Cast: Rachel - Alyssa Ryan, Bob - Erik C. Bobbitt, Herman- Jed Hudson, Mindy - Leslie Robinson, Bob U/S - Nick Martin.

Performances run October 2 - 4 & 9 - 11 at 7:00 pm, October 5 & 12 at 2:00 pm, at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or https://www.optheatre.org/general-8

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer