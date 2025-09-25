Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s ROCK OF AGES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rock of Ages a musical set on the Sunset Strip in 1987, following the story of a small-town girl and a city boy who meet while chasing their rock ‘n’ roll dreams. It is a big, brash, energetic tribute to classic rock, to over-the-top ballads and fierce guitar, to the gritty glamour and rough energy of the Sunset Strip. This jukebox musical features ‘80s hits such as “We Built this City”, “I Wanna Rock”, and “Don’t Stop Believin’”.

Book by Chris D’Arienzo, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp, Director: Lisa Napier-Garcia, Stage Manager: John Sorenson, Music Director: Mendell Hibbard, Vocal Music Director: Carol Hayward, Choreographer: Francesca “Frankie” Mitchell, The Cast: Lonny Barnett: Glen Garcia, Dennis Dupree: Pol Clark, Drew Boley: Colin Clevenger, Sherrie Christian: Ashley James, Stacee Jaxx: Cory Blake, Regyna Koontz: Jordan Abbruzzese, Hertz Klinemann: Leland McCandless, Franz Klinemann: Jonathan Bauman, Justice Charlier: Emily Shade, Ja’Keith Gill: Kate Snyder, Waitress: Ava Dernlan, Waitress/Stripper: Gabbie Durbin, Waitress/Stripper: Alise Orodi, Mother/Protester: Angela Casa Clark, Mayor/Protester: Mindy Smith, Constance/Ensemble: Raychel Schork, Protester/Ensemble: Brooklyn Furrow, Joey Primo/Ensemble: Dominic Mitchell, Band: Keyboard: Sam Page, Guitar: Ken Hagy & Hunter Mills, Bass: Jenna Jaworski, Drums: Mendell Hibbard.

Performances run Sept. 26, 27, Oct. 3, 4, 10, & 11, @ 8:00pm, Sept. 28, Oct. 5 & 12, @ 3:00pm, Oct. 2 & 9, @ 7:30pm, at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. For more information, visit: https://ltob.org/, Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cur8.com/20833/project/133102

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer