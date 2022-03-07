Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's GREASE

Directed by Corey Ragan

Mar. 7, 2022  

Rydell High School's 1959 senior class is in rare form. The too-cool-for-school "Burger Palace Boys" are stealing hub-caps and acting tough and their gum-snapping, chain-smoking "Pink Ladies" are looking hot in bobby sox and pedal pushers. At the heart of the story is the romance between hot-rodding gangster Danny Zuko and the sweet new girl in town, Sandy Dumbrowski.

Sold out performances run February 25th thru March 13th, 2022 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. For reservations/more info visit: http://www.ltob.org or call 614-875-3919.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

