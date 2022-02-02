Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' FIRST DATE – A Musical Comedy

What does a person expect out of a blind date? First Date takes the audience through the first meeting of Casey and Aaron, New York City singles set up by friends and family. The two have nothing in common: Aaron is a conservative banker, Jewish, and looking for a meaningful relationship, while Casey is an artist, a shiksa, and a little too funky for Wall Street. With the influences of their friends and family (played out in their imaginations) as well as the effects of social media (Google, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube personified), this first date seems to be doomed. But with the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter, Casey and Aaron might make a connection after all. With a contemporary score, First Date gleefully pokes fun at the mishaps and mistakes of blind dates and gives hope that there could be that one perfect moment.

Directed by Corey Notman, the Cast includes: Caleb Baker as Aaron, Alexa Rybinski as Casey, Lorenzo McKeever as Man 1, Cindy Tran Nguyen as Woman, and Corey Notman as Man 2.

Performances run Feb 4th thru the 13th, 2022 at Club Diversity, 863 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio 43206. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer