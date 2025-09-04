Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s THE SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

By Ted Bacino & Rufus Cadigan, Directed by Aaron Mendoza, Stage Manager Lauren Wong,Cast: Haily Marshall (Constable Henry Maunder), Samuel Nickoloff (Thomas Kyd & William Shakespeare), Mark Phillips Schwamberger (Sir Thomas Walsingham), Zach Shafer (Christopher Marlowe), Euan Baker (The Right Honourable Lord Henry Wriothesley & Nicholas Skeres) and Todd Taylor (Sir Francis Walsingham).

Performances run Sept. 4, 10 & 11, at 7:30pm, Sept. 5, 6, 12, & 13 at 8:00pm, Sept. 7, at 2:00pm, at the Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer