Photos: First look at Curtain Players’ WAIT UNTIL DARK

Pay-What-You-Will Preview: October 16

By: Oct. 16, 2025
A sinister con man and two ex-convicts are on the hunt for a mysterious doll, which they trace to the Greenwich Village apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. Susy refuses to reveal its location and, with the help of a young neighbor, soon realizes she's the victim of a bizarre charade. A deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, where Susy must use her unique understanding of her environment to her advantage.

Written by Frederick Knott, Directed by Kate Tull, Producer Allison Fagan, Stage Manager  Stephen Moore, Cast: Chloe Beck (Susy), Rory Carman (Gloria), Patrick Goldman (Roat), Jeff Kemeter (Sam), Casey Merkey (Carlino), & Kyle Smith (Mike), Booth Muller (Patrolman), Brian N. Henry (Patrolman).

Performances run Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, & Nov. 1, 2025 at 8:00pm, Oct. 26 & Nov.2, 2025 at 2:00pm at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio,  43021.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:  http://curtainplayers.org

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

