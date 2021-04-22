Photos: First look at New Albany Middle School's SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE Jr!

Based on the ever-popular, award-winning 1970s cartoons, this fast-paced musical teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes. The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon is now the basis for one of the most fun musicals ever to hit the stage, Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.

Director & Choreographer: Melissa Gould, Musical Director: Sean Hooper, Stage Manager: Quinn Gleason Asst. Stage Manager: Lauren Hoffman, Asst. Directors/Crew: Pari Basant, David Levinson, Lauren West, Technical Consultant/Graphic Design: Nick Eberts, Costume Design: Kim Wintersteller, Props: Jen Quigley, Lighting Design: Jon Gillie, Projections: Nick Eberts, Sound: Patrick Grandpre, Set Design: Edith Wadkins, Scenic Paint: Aaron Downing & Crew. The Cast includes: Ava Baker, Shelby Bilberry, Natalie Boyer, Amelia Brechter, Jaisel Cherry, Samantha Downing, Jorie Freedman, Brie Funk, William Green, Pepper Hagan, Natalie Harvey, Maggie Hill, James Jenkins, Ian Kopf, Gabby Lewis, Arnav Nawani, Joseph Quigley, Madison Ricker, Riona Rodrigues, Mimi Rooney, Caroline Samanich, Sahil Shah, Olivia Sloan, Maria Thiel, Annie Trybus, Caitlin Van Auken, Riley Walsh, Kristen West, Drew Wintersteller, and Emma Wintersteller.

Performances run April 22nd thru the 25th at the Jeanne B McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 West Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. Tickets are available at: https://my.cbusarts.com/events/1967

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer