PAW PATROL LIVE! At The Ohio Theatre Rescheduled For April 3 and 4, 2021

The performances of PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" originally scheduled for August 28-30 at the Ohio Theatre have been rescheduled to April 3 and 4, 2021. This announcement comes following postponement and/or cancelations of numerous VStar Entertainment shows across the country due to COVID-19.

Rescheduled Paw Patrol Live! Performance Schedule

Saturday, April 3, 2021 @ 10am (originally Saturday, August 29, 2020 @ 10am)

Saturday, April 3, 2021 @ 2pm (originally Saturday, August 29, 2020 @ 2pm)

Sunday, April 4, 2021 @ 10am (originally Sunday, August 30, 2020 @ 10am)

Sunday, April 4, 2021 @ 2pm (originally Sunday, August 30, 2020 @ 2pm)

Tickets already purchased for the previous dates will be honored, and ticketholders need only to present them at the Ohio Theatre on the corresponding performance date of April 3 or 4.

Tickets purchased for Friday, August 28, 2020, will be automatically refunded as that performance has been canceled.

Ticket purchasers who prefer a refund have until Wednesday, March 4, 2021, to submit a request. If the tickets were purchased through CBUSArts, a refund can be requested through the CBUSArts Ticket Center at tickets@cbusarts.com. If the tickets were purchased through Ticketmaster, a refund may be requested via phone at 800-653-8000. Tickets purchased through third party resellers, ticket brokers, or other outside entities cannot be refunded through CBUSArts or Ticketmaster.

Tickets are $22.50-$133.50 (VIP) and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

A limited number of VIP (Very Important Pup) packages are available and include premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show meet and greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters.

In PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears...Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving, and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure provides families with the opportunity to make lifelong memories and is a great introduction to live theater for kids. To help accommodate young children, the Broadway-style performance includes two acts with a 15-minute intermission. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie, and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.

