National Tour Of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays The Southern

GFOUR Productions, winners of 56 Drama Desk and 44 Tony Awards, and CAPA are proudly bringing the international hit show, Menopause The Musical, to Columbus September 20 and 21. This groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change," is a laughter-filled, 90-minute production that gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

CAPA presents Menopause The Musical at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Saturday, September 7, at 8 pm. Tickets are $30-$75 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Menopause The Musical is now in its 18th year and is the14th longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 15 million, been translated into nine languages, and has played every state in the continental US and more than 500 cities worldwide.

www.MenopauseTheMusical.com





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You