Michael Stuart to Replace Daniela Darcourt at Festival Latino

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to issues with her Visa approval process, Daniela Darcourt will unfortunately be unable to perform at Festival Latino this weekend.

Filling her 4 pm Saturday slot on the Festival's main stage will be salsa singer/musician Michael Stuart. New York City-born to Puerto Rican immigrant parents, Stuart was influenced early by his musician uncle. He has performed alongside a number of Latin music luminaries, including Marc Anthony and Ricky Martin. He released his first solo record in 1996 and has released 10 records in all.

Festival Latino—the largest Latin event in Ohio and marking its 28th year in 2025—is a two-day, free, family-friendly event celebrating family and community. Produced by CAPA, Festival Latino 2025 will be held at Genoa Park on Saturday and Sunday, August 9 and 10, from 11 am to 8 pm daily. Festivalgoers can enjoy an entertainment lineup that includes national headliners and local artists, food, children's activities, art, and dance from the heart of Latin America.