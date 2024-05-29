Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? Comes to The Avalon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Melissa Kelley explores who we are, who we want to be, and how we get there from here through an evening of song and story as a part of the Sounds of the Avalon Series at the Avalon Theatre.

"Humans are complicated creatures," said Kelley. "We are the heroes, the villains, and even the bystanders in our stories. Which character do you most often play? What story are you telling? Is it the one you want to be creating? If not, how could you change it? How do you get there from here? Are you willing to take the journey?"

The journey of finding yourself is well known to the LGBTQ+ community so The Avalon Theatre is presenting 'How Do We Get There From Here?" as a part of Pride Month celebrations in Marysville, OH. Along with being a talented performer, Melissa Kelley is a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community. "Art plays a pivotal role in supporting marginalized voices and spreading awareness concerning issues involving those communities," stated Ryan Bowie, Executive Director. "At The Avalon Theatre, we will always stand tall and proud in our representation of, and allyship with, the LGBTQIA+ community. After all, we're all human beings requiring dignity, decency, and respect."

Join Melissa and accompanist Lucy Hoy for an intimate evening of music and storytelling. Together, they will delve into life's most consequential moments and ponder the winding path that life takes. The evening of storytelling will include music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Benny Andersson, Tim Rice, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Sara Bareilles, John Kander, Jason Robert Brown, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Stephen Sondheim, and more.

Previously performed in Columbus, "How Do We Get There From Here?" was met with both critical and audience raves. "Melissa's beautiful voice along with her incredibly meaningful narration about the show and the journey that she was taking us on was an evening that I will never forget." said audience member Anne J. after viewing the show. "(it) was an evening that took me on an emotional journey of joy, happiness, bravery, loving, and committing."

Let Melissa, Lucy, and The Avalon Theatre take you on a journey of self-discovery and wonder. This one-night-only event promises to send you on your way with a renewed sense of wonder and a deeper understanding of life's complexities.

Sounds of The Avalon: How Do We Get There From Here? will be performed at The Avalon Theatre on Saturday, June 08, at 7:00 pm. This show is recommended for ages 14 and up due to mature subject matter. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at theavalontheatre.org/events. You can also visit The Avalon Theatre box office at 121 S. Main St. Marysville, OH. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and one hour before all events.

Comments