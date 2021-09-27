MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: TIME BUBBLE TOUR Comes To The Davidson Theatre in November

Following the wildly successful "Watch Out for Snakes! Tour" (2017), the "30th Anniversary Tour" (2018), and "The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour" (2019), Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE has launched its next all-new production to hit the road, the "Time Bubble Tour." Host Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) and the world's greatest - and only - movie riffing robots, Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow (Nate Begle), and GPC (Yvonne Freese), take audiences on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride through the film Making Contact, imposed by Mad Scientist, Mega-Synthia (Yvonne Freese). Fans can sit in the same theatre with their favorite characters and experience the long-running comedy phenomenon in a universally acclaimed, live event.

CAPA presents the "Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour" at the Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center (77 S. High St.) on Wednesday, November 17, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35.50-$55.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Premiering in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis, MST3K, the long-running and original "talk back" show has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time, according to Time, Rolling Stone, and Entertainment Weekly. Set on the Satellite of Love, the series follows a hapless host trapped by mad scientists on a satellite in space who is forced to watch some of the most outrageously cheesy movies the world has ever seen.