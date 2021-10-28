Lincoln Theatre Presents The HBCU Chorale Showcase, November 11

In elevation of the principle of the commonality of humanity through music, the Lincoln Theatre has curated a special performance of spiritually uplifting music from the celebrated choirs of two historically Black colleges and universities, the Kentucky State University Concert Choir and the Grammy-nominated Central State University Chorus.

The evening will open with the winner of the Kingdom Image Awards' 2018 Large Choir of the Year, the Columbus-based Greg Watkins and The Worship & Praise Chorale.

The Lincoln Theatre presents the Historically Black Colleges and Universities' Chorale Showcase on Thursday, November 11, at 6:30 pm. Ticketsare $26.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

This presentation is made possible through the generous support of AARP Ohio, Marlon Moore Consulting, LLC, BakerHostetler, and Donatos Pizza.

Composed of undergraduates from all academic areas of the university, the Concert Choir is a well-rounded, diverse organization that upholds the highest standards in performance as well as academics. While the choir is open to all students, traveling participants must audition, maintain credible grade-point averages, and show the ability to adjust to a variety of choral literature. In addition to a myriad of significant performances nationally, the choir is a frequent guest performer for the Frankfort and Kentucky communities and for university and state government functions. Tours of the choir have also included stops in Canada, the Bahamas, and Germany, and the choir has received multiple awards in choral competitions, including the National Spiritual Competition and the Annual HBCU Choral Festival.

The highly acclaimed Central State University Chorus performs a repertoire encompassing all periods and styles, highlighting the contributions of African American composers and arrangers. The Chorus includes more than 50 students from all areas of the university and has performed in the House of Representatives and Ohio Senate, as well as for the Ohio Music Educators Association. The group has toured Ohio, the Miami Valley, the East Coast, Midwest, Southeastern US, and several European countries, including a 2011 tour of China and a 2014 tour of Spain, Germany, Prague, culminating in a performance of Porgy and Bess at the historic Prague Proms Festival. At the invitation of the Cincinnati Arts Bureau, the Central State University Chorus represented the US in Passau, Germany, promoting the 2012 World Choir Games held in Cincinnati. In 2013, the group was invited to perform at the White House for the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. In 1994, the Chorus was nominated for a Grammy Award with Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops for "Amen! A Gospel Celebration."

Learn more at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com.