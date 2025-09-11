 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

LES MISÉRABLES Will Play the Ohio Theatre in Columbus

Tickets go on sale September 12 at 10 a.m..

By: Sep. 11, 2025
LES MISÉRABLES Will Play the Ohio Theatre in Columbus Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables will come to Columbus for eight performances only, January 27–February 1, 2026, at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.).

Les Misérables never fails to astound me,” said Cameron Mackintosh. “No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it’s time to let the people sing again.”

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells a sweeping story of broken dreams, unrequited love, sacrifice, and redemption. With a score featuring “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” and “One Day More,” the musical has been seen by over 130 million people in 53 countries and 22 languages, making it one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, the production is designed by Matt Kinley, inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, and projections by Finn Ross and Fifty Nine Productions. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. Music supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by The Telsey Office.

Ticket Information

Les Misérables will run January 27–February 1, 2026, at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets start at $60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 12. Purchase online at BroadwayInColumbus.com, by phone at 614-469-0939, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.).



Don't Miss a Columbus News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
88 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos