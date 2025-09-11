LES MISÉRABLES Will Play the Ohio Theatre in Columbus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables will come to Columbus for eight performances only, January 27–February 1, 2026, at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.).

“Les Misérables never fails to astound me,” said Cameron Mackintosh. “No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it’s time to let the people sing again.”

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells a sweeping story of broken dreams, unrequited love, sacrifice, and redemption. With a score featuring “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” and “One Day More,” the musical has been seen by over 130 million people in 53 countries and 22 languages, making it one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, the production is designed by Matt Kinley, inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, and projections by Finn Ross and Fifty Nine Productions. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. Music supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by The Telsey Office.

Ticket Information

Les Misérables will run January 27–February 1, 2026, at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets start at $60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 12. Purchase online at BroadwayInColumbus.com, by phone at 614-469-0939, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.).