Jared Freid to Bring THE TABLE FOR ONE TOUR to Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

Stand-up comedian and podcaster Jared Freid will bring his new The Table For One Tour to Columbus at Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre on Friday, December 5, 2025. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 25 at 12pm local time, with an exclusive artist presale starting Tuesday, June 24 at 12pm local time, using code “BEACHBYNOON.”

Based in New York City, Jared Freid is a rising star in comedy. His most recent Netflix stand-up special, 37 & Single (2023), earned rave reviews and quickly rose to the Top 10 most-watched TV shows in the U.S. and Canada. The New York Times praised him, noting, “In the crowded field of dating jokes, Jared Freid…distinguishes himself.”

With a strong focus on dating and relationships, Jared’s comedy reflects the ordinary daily thoughts of everyone you know, especially if you know a lot of millennials that are obsessing over dating apps, trying to be real adults, and worrying about their bodies. His prior special, “Socially Distanced… Of Course” premiered on YouTube in 2021.

Jared recently voiced the comedic narrator role on Peacock’s popular reality show “Love Under Cover.” He has also appeared on a number of television programs, including multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show” and as a regular contributor on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network. Jared can be seen in the upcoming independent romantic comedy “31 Candles.”



In addition to his hectic touring schedule, Jared hosts two highly-rated weekly podcasts including his “JTrain Podcast”. The show has a cult following of loyal fans. Guests have included: Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Colin Quinn, Sal Vulcano, Bert Kreischer, Dave Attell, Michelle Wolf and more. It’s been called “A Dear Abby for Dudes,” which is why both men and women tune in religiously. Many of Jared’s fans say that his advice has helped them in their personal lives. Jared also co-hosts the popular podcast “U Up?” with Jordana Abraham of Betches, where they discuss their takes on modern dating with issues ranging from apps to hookups to relationships.



In 2019, Jared released his first full-length comedy album “Always a Momma Bear” through Virtual Comedy Network. The album debuted at #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts. Jared was also named a New Face of Comedy at the Just For Laugh’s comedy festival in 2017.

