Jane Austen's EMMA to be Presented at Dublin Coffman Performing Arts Center

Jane Austen's adored heroine gets the musical treatment in Emma from acclaimed composer and lyricist Paul Gordon. A carefree woman, Emma Woodhouse has "the very best blessings of existence" with "very little to vex or distress me." She is also a self-proclaimed matchmaker who thinks too highly of her abilities. When her attempts at matchmaking and romance go awry, Emma has to face herself and the people she has hurt.

Directed by Dan Stowell. Cast in the production are: Ahmed Ali, Brendan Bachert, Mathew Bellamy, Brandon Clark, Annabelle Coe, Connor Dively, Aubree Dorazio, Isabella Frank, Elli Freytag, Sammy Grant, Katelynn Hanks, Lily Hanks, Ellie Harrass, Gabe Hund, Sophia Ives, Nolan Jaster, Mia Johnston, Marina Keyser, Abygale Landacre, Liam Lansing, Lily Marrocco, Amelie McDaniel, Shrivasan Muralidhar, Ainsley Mustard, Cory Nicholas, Rachel Palmer, Aria Santoro, Gianna Sayre, Emma Sheen, Zoe Taylor, Natalie Turdell, Gracey Tudrick, Gabrielle Van Ormer, Nicholas Vertucci, Mabel Voeller, Phoebe Wells, Maggie Zhang.

Performances will take place October 23 - October 25 at 7 p.m., plus a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, October 25 in the DCHS Performing Arts Center.