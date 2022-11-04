Interview: Tommy Betz of HAIRSPRAY at Ohio Theater

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Tommy Betz when the buses for the 20th anniversary tour of HAIRSPRAY pull into Columbus.

The New Jersey native, who plays Fender in the show, attended Otterbein University from 2012-16. HAIRSPRAY will be in town Nov. 8-13 for a weeklong run of shows at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street in downtown Columbus).

"They're probably tied up mounting their show (FIND ME IN THE SHADOWS Nov. 17-20 at Cowan Hall), but I know the professors and faculty members often come out to check out the shows," Betz said in a telephone interview from Boston. "It'll be exciting to see some familiar faces in the crowd."

One of the people who is eagerly anticipating the chance to see Betz perform is Otterbein professor Lenny Leibowitz.

"I'm absolutely looking forward to it," said Leibowitz, who directed Betz in INTO THE WOODS. "Every time you see a student perform in shows like these, you feel a mixture of joy, awe, and gratitude and immense relief that the future of both the art form and the world is in such competent, compassionate hands."

For Betz, it will be the first time being in the Ohio Theatre since he saw NEWSIES in 2015.

Betz will be one of three performers with ties to the Buckeye state in the HAIRSPRAY cast. Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West from RuPaul's Drag Race), who stars as Edna Turnblad, is a Denison University alumnus and grew up in Greentown, Ohio. Annie Gagen, who plays Lou Ann, hails from Lakewood.

Betz joins a talented cast in HAIRSPRAY, which also features Niki Metcalf (Tracy Turnblad), Sandie Lee (Motormouth Maybelle) Charlie Bryant III (Seaweed J. Stubbs), Nick Cortazzo (Link Larkin), Ralph Prentice Daniel (Wilbur Turnblad), Billy Dawson (Corny Collins), Ryahn Evers (Amber Von Tussle), Addison Garner (Velma Von Tussle), Emery Henderson (Penny Pingleton) and Joi D. McCoy (Little Inez). HAIRSPRAY, winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2003, is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad who sets out to join the cast of Baltimore's most popular dance show.

Betz sees very little of himself (fortunately) in his character Fender, one of the mean-spirited dancers who tries to keep Tracy off the Corny Collins Show.

"The early 1960s was a period of great conformity," Betz said. "Fender is one of the cookie cutter dancers, who all look and act the same. Unfortunately, there's a lot of mob mentality. They sort of go along with (antagonist) Amber for a lot of the show and they treat Tracy, Seaweed, Inez, and their peers poorly.

"In the song, 'Welcome to the Sixties,' Tracy is encouraging her mom to embrace the changes that are going on throughout Baltimore. That struggle is still happening (in the United States) but hopefully, we are still evolving as a society."

When he attended Otterbein, Betz was in a wide variety of shows, playing everything from Jack in INTO THE WOODS, Prouvaire in LES MISERABLE, and Paul in RENT. The actor said the most important lesson he learned at the Westerville-based university was not found in any textbook: "Trust in your talent."

"You need to know that you are enough," he said. "In this age of TikTok, there's a tendency to mimic and idolize the vocal and dance gymnastics of these very talented people.

"Often, we want to imitate that because we see all the praise it gets. (Otterbein voice teacher) Keyona Willis and (acting professor) Lenny Leibowitz emphasized to focus on being the best version of myself because that's ultimately going to be the most authentic."

From the moment Betz walked into his class, Leibowitz knew he would be seeing his pupil on a bigger stage.

"Tommy is a STAR and a total mensch," Leibowitz said. "He was one of the most brilliant, generous spirited, dedicated young performers I've ever worked with, in either a university or professional setting.

"His open-hearted approach to both the work and his fellow artists inspired everyone in the room and reminded us that making theatre is supposed to be fun."

Betz was the second member of his family to graduate from Otterbein's musical theatre program, following his brother Andrew (a 2012 graduate).

Leibowitz said it's "very rare" to have members of the same family be selected by Otterbein's prestigious program.

"We had two brilliant siblings, a sister and a brother, go through the musical theatre program and were in the same class a few years back, but I think the Betzes were a first," Leibowitz said.

It was an opportunity the younger Betz came very close to passing on. After attending a college visit with his older brother, Betz was determined not to go to Otterbein.

"My brother and I shared so many similar experiences throughout our childhood. I swore I would never, in 100 years, end up there," he said and then adding with a throaty laugh. "Then obviously, I was in Westerville for four years."

Betz's parents Tom and Donna didn't grow up as theater kids. And yet, three of their offspring ended up pursuing careers in entertainment. Andrew alternates between Shakespearean and musical roles around Philadelphia. His sister Laura has pursued an on-screen career, appearing on a recent episode of FBI as well as being a lead in four movie projects.

"My brother and sister (were in plays) from the time they were maybe 6 or 7," said Betz, who lives in the same Harlem neighborhood as his siblings. "My mom would bring me along in tow when I was like 2 to their practices and we'd be watching them from the back of the house. It's one of the first memories I have.

"Acting has been a family affair for us. We're fortunate. Our parents are very supportive and all of us have been able to have some success with it."