Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Tommy Betz of HAIRSPRAY at Ohio Theater

Otterbein graduate returns to Columbus for a road stand.

Register for Columbus News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  

Interview: Tommy Betz of HAIRSPRAY at Ohio Theater

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Tommy Betz when the buses for the 20th anniversary tour of HAIRSPRAY pull into Columbus.

The New Jersey native, who plays Fender in the show, attended Otterbein University from 2012-16. HAIRSPRAY will be in town Nov. 8-13 for a weeklong run of shows at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street in downtown Columbus).

"They're probably tied up mounting their show (FIND ME IN THE SHADOWS Nov. 17-20 at Cowan Hall), but I know the professors and faculty members often come out to check out the shows," Betz said in a telephone interview from Boston. "It'll be exciting to see some familiar faces in the crowd."

One of the people who is eagerly anticipating the chance to see Betz perform is Otterbein professor Lenny Leibowitz.

"I'm absolutely looking forward to it," said Leibowitz, who directed Betz in INTO THE WOODS. "Every time you see a student perform in shows like these, you feel a mixture of joy, awe, and gratitude and immense relief that the future of both the art form and the world is in such competent, compassionate hands."

For Betz, it will be the first time being in the Ohio Theatre since he saw NEWSIES in 2015.

Betz will be one of three performers with ties to the Buckeye state in the HAIRSPRAY cast. Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West from RuPaul's Drag Race), who stars as Edna Turnblad, is a Denison University alumnus and grew up in Greentown, Ohio. Annie Gagen, who plays Lou Ann, hails from Lakewood.

Betz joins a talented cast in HAIRSPRAY, which also features Niki Metcalf (Tracy Turnblad), Sandie Lee (Motormouth Maybelle) Charlie Bryant III (Seaweed J. Stubbs), Nick Cortazzo (Link Larkin), Ralph Prentice Daniel (Wilbur Turnblad), Billy Dawson (Corny Collins), Ryahn Evers (Amber Von Tussle), Addison Garner (Velma Von Tussle), Emery Henderson (Penny Pingleton) and Joi D. McCoy (Little Inez). HAIRSPRAY, winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2003, is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad who sets out to join the cast of Baltimore's most popular dance show.

Betz sees very little of himself (fortunately) in his character Fender, one of the mean-spirited dancers who tries to keep Tracy off the Corny Collins Show.

"The early 1960s was a period of great conformity," Betz said. "Fender is one of the cookie cutter dancers, who all look and act the same. Unfortunately, there's a lot of mob mentality. They sort of go along with (antagonist) Amber for a lot of the show and they treat Tracy, Seaweed, Inez, and their peers poorly.

"In the song, 'Welcome to the Sixties,' Tracy is encouraging her mom to embrace the changes that are going on throughout Baltimore. That struggle is still happening (in the United States) but hopefully, we are still evolving as a society."

When he attended Otterbein, Betz was in a wide variety of shows, playing everything from Jack in INTO THE WOODS, Prouvaire in LES MISERABLE, and Paul in RENT. The actor said the most important lesson he learned at the Westerville-based university was not found in any textbook: "Trust in your talent."

"You need to know that you are enough," he said. "In this age of TikTok, there's a tendency to mimic and idolize the vocal and dance gymnastics of these very talented people.

"Often, we want to imitate that because we see all the praise it gets. (Otterbein voice teacher) Keyona Willis and (acting professor) Lenny Leibowitz emphasized to focus on being the best version of myself because that's ultimately going to be the most authentic."

From the moment Betz walked into his class, Leibowitz knew he would be seeing his pupil on a bigger stage.

"Tommy is a STAR and a total mensch," Leibowitz said. "He was one of the most brilliant, generous spirited, dedicated young performers I've ever worked with, in either a university or professional setting.

"His open-hearted approach to both the work and his fellow artists inspired everyone in the room and reminded us that making theatre is supposed to be fun."

Betz was the second member of his family to graduate from Otterbein's musical theatre program, following his brother Andrew (a 2012 graduate).

Leibowitz said it's "very rare" to have members of the same family be selected by Otterbein's prestigious program.

"We had two brilliant siblings, a sister and a brother, go through the musical theatre program and were in the same class a few years back, but I think the Betzes were a first," Leibowitz said.

It was an opportunity the younger Betz came very close to passing on. After attending a college visit with his older brother, Betz was determined not to go to Otterbein.

"My brother and I shared so many similar experiences throughout our childhood. I swore I would never, in 100 years, end up there," he said and then adding with a throaty laugh. "Then obviously, I was in Westerville for four years."

Betz's parents Tom and Donna didn't grow up as theater kids. And yet, three of their offspring ended up pursuing careers in entertainment. Andrew alternates between Shakespearean and musical roles around Philadelphia. His sister Laura has pursued an on-screen career, appearing on a recent episode of FBI as well as being a lead in four movie projects.

"My brother and sister (were in plays) from the time they were maybe 6 or 7," said Betz, who lives in the same Harlem neighborhood as his siblings. "My mom would bring me along in tow when I was like 2 to their practices and we'd be watching them from the back of the house. It's one of the first memories I have.

"Acting has been a family affair for us. We're fortunate. Our parents are very supportive and all of us have been able to have some success with it."




Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadways GODSPELL Photo
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's GODSPELL
Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, Godspell is the first musical theatre offering from composer Stephen Schwartz who went on to write such well-known hits as Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden. The show features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games, and tomfoolery.
Photos: First look at Wagnalls Community Theatres LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Photos: First look at Wagnalls Community Theatre's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Seymour Krelborn is a nerdy orphan working at Mushnik's, a flower shop in urban Skid Row. He harbors a crush on fellow co-worker Audrey Fulquard, and is berated by Mr. Mushnik daily. One day as Seymour is seeking a new mysterious plant, he finds a very mysterious unidentified plant which he calls Audrey II. The plant seems to have a craving for blood and soon begins to sing for his supper. Soon enough, Seymour feeds Audrey's sadistic dentist boyfriend to the plant and later, Mushnik for witnessing the death of Audrey's ex. Will Audrey II take over the world or will Seymour and Audrey defeat it? Performances run November 4 - 13, 2022 at The Wagnalls Memorial, 150 East Columbus St, Lithopolis, OH 43136. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:https://www.facebook.com/WagnallsCommunityTheatre/
Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Departments [TITLE OF SHOW] Photo
Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's [TITLE OF SHOW]
for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends. Nominee for a 2009 Tony Award and Best Book of a Musical. '[title of show] is, above all, a love letter to the musical theatre -- a uniquely American art form -- and to the joy of collaboration.' Adult language and themes. Music and Lyrics by Jeff Bowen, Book by Hunter Bell. Producer, Musical Director - A. Victor Jones, Vocal Music Director - A Victor Jones, Additional staging and blocking - Abby Reeves, Lighting Designer - Dale Harris, Set Design - Ethan Mauger, Stage Manager - Emily Bartholic, Lighting and Sound Boards - Emma Clement and Eliojah Boggs. Cast: Jeff, a composer/lyricist - Ethan Mauger, Hunter, a book writer - Hunter Allen, Susan, their actor friend - Emily Bartholic, Heidi, their actor friend - Abby Reeves, Larry, their pianist - A Victor Jones. Performances are Nov. 3 - 7, 2022 at the Wagner Theatre | Brasee Hall, Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike Lancaster, OH 43130. For tickets or more information, visit: https://commerce.cashnet.com/oul-theatre
Powells THIRD FRIDAYS Series To Host COMMUNITY HARVEST in November Photo
Powell's THIRD FRIDAYS Series To Host COMMUNITY HARVEST in November
In celebration of the fall season, the City of Powell will host Community Harvest on Friday, November 18, as part of its “Third Fridays on the Green” event series. This free event will offer hayrides through downtown Powell, three fall-themed photo stations, and a bonfire with s'mores.

From This Author - Paul Batterson


Interview: Tommy Betz of HAIRSPRAY at Ohio TheaterInterview: Tommy Betz of HAIRSPRAY at Ohio Theater
November 4, 2022

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Tommy Betz when the buses for the 20th anniversary tour of HAIRSPRAY pull into Columbus.
Review: Jonathan Larson's RENT Rocks at Garden TheaterReview: Jonathan Larson's RENT Rocks at Garden Theater
October 17, 2022

What did our critic think of RENT at Garden Theater?
Review: THE WHO at Schottenstein CenterReview: THE WHO at Schottenstein Center
October 12, 2022

What did our critic think of THE WHO at Schottenstein Cente? When the Who, a 1990 inductee to the Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame, announced their current 'The Who Hits Back' tour, the response of many 'fans' on one website was a hard pass.
Review: HAMILTON at Ohio TheatreReview: HAMILTON at Ohio Theatre
October 10, 2022

What did our critic think of HAMILTON at Ohio Theatre? Before the lights fade and the curtain parts on HAMILTON at the Ohio Theatre, the audience receives a message from King George (Peter Matthew Smith) reminding them to shut off their cell phones and to enjoy 'MY show.'
Interview: Katie Jacoby And Keith Levenson of THE WHO at Schottenstein CenterInterview: Katie Jacoby And Keith Levenson of THE WHO at Schottenstein Center
October 5, 2022

After stunning her St. Mark's High School classmates with a blistering re-creation of the violin solo in the Who's 'Baba O'Reilly,' Katie Jacoby was ready for bigger things. Jacoby, then 15, emailed the Who to let them know she was available to perform in their upcoming show at the Wachovia Center in 2007.