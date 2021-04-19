Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Holland Theatre Announces SPRING MOVIE SERIES Kicking Off Next Weekend

Films include Best in Show, The Sandlot, Field of Dreams, The Rock of Gibraltar, and Broken: Deadly Dressers.

Apr. 19, 2021  
Holland Theatre Announces SPRING MOVIE SERIES Kicking Off Next Weekend

The Holland Theatre has announced its Spring Movie Series, kicking off on April 29, 2021 will the film Best in Show.

Doors open a half hour before showtime. There is a suggested donation at the door.

The Spring Movie Series is presented by Ameriprise Financial - Jessica Simmons.

Check out the full lineup below!

Best In Show

April 29 @ 7:00 pm

The Sandlot

May 13 @ 7:00 pm

Field of Dreams

May 27 @ 7:00 pm

The Rock of Gibraltar

June 10 @ 7:30 pm

Broken: Deadly Dressers

June 24 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald

Related Articles View More Columbus Stories
Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION Photo

Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players' CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

Columbus Symphony Announces 2021 Music Educator Award Winners Photo

Columbus Symphony Announces 2021 Music Educator Award Winners

Columbus Symphony Will Perform at The University Of Dubuques New Pipe Organ Dedication Photo

Columbus Symphony Will Perform at The University Of Dubuque's New Pipe Organ Dedication

SILENT SKY Will Mark Clark State Theatres Second Streaming Production This Week Photo

SILENT SKY Will Mark Clark State Theatre's Second Streaming Production This Week


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!