Holland Theatre Announces SPRING MOVIE SERIES Kicking Off Next Weekend

The Holland Theatre has announced its Spring Movie Series, kicking off on April 29, 2021 will the film Best in Show.

Doors open a half hour before showtime. There is a suggested donation at the door.

The Spring Movie Series is presented by Ameriprise Financial - Jessica Simmons.

Check out the full lineup below!

Best In Show

April 29 @ 7:00 pm

The Sandlot

May 13 @ 7:00 pm

Field of Dreams

May 27 @ 7:00 pm

The Rock of Gibraltar

June 10 @ 7:30 pm

Broken: Deadly Dressers

June 24 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm