Holland Theatre Announces SPRING MOVIE SERIES Kicking Off Next Weekend
Films include Best in Show, The Sandlot, Field of Dreams, The Rock of Gibraltar, and Broken: Deadly Dressers.
The Holland Theatre has announced its Spring Movie Series, kicking off on April 29, 2021 will the film Best in Show.
Doors open a half hour before showtime. There is a suggested donation at the door.
The Spring Movie Series is presented by Ameriprise Financial - Jessica Simmons.
Check out the full lineup below!
Best In Show
April 29 @ 7:00 pm
The Sandlot
May 13 @ 7:00 pm
Field of Dreams
May 27 @ 7:00 pm
The Rock of Gibraltar
June 10 @ 7:30 pm
Broken: Deadly Dressers
June 24 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm