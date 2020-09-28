Hocking Valley Scenic Railway Announces Fall & Holiday Train Rides

Fall foliage trains run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October.

The volunteers at The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway hope that everyone is staying safe by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

There is a lot planned for the last three months of the 2020 season. Fall foliage trains run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October. The Thursday, Friday, and Sunday trains run to Logan and back. The trains leave the depot in Nelsonville at 1 pm. On Saturdays, two trains are offered. The first train leaves the depot at Noon for a roundtrip to Haydenville and back. The second train will leave the depot at 2:30 for Logan and return.

On Thanksgiving Weekend in November Santa trains start the holiday season. Santa will board the train and talk with the children as the train proceeds to Logan and back. These trains sell out very quickly so reserve a spot early at www.hvsry.org and check the times and rates.

The last train of the season is the New Year's Eve Special. It leaves the depot at 10:30 pm. The train is divided into two sections. One section for adults 21 and over where wine and cheese and other snacks are served. The second section is for families where pizza, soda, and water are served. At Midnight there is a fireworks display to ring in the New Year.

While riding the trains, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Shows View More Columbus Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You