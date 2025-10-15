Diana Krall U.S. Tour to Stop In Columbus At The Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY Award winning and multi-platinum jazz singer Diana Krall will embark on a nationwide 29-city U.S. tour, commencing in January in Jacksonville, FL, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

CAPA welcomes Diana Krall to the Palace Theatre for an 8 pm show on Saturday, January 31, 2026. Tickets, which start at $53, go on sale at 10 am Friday, October 17, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

A record-breaking musician, Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Her albums have garnered two GRAMMY Awards, ten Juno Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum status albums. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart, won two GRAMMY Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada, establishing her as a powerhouse of the genre. Her album, This Dream Of You, garnered critical acclaim and displayed the effortless virtuosity that has become Diana Krall's musical signature. Krall's unique artistry and musicality transcend any single musical style, making her one of the most recognizable artists of our time.