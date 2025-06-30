Dance Company Ailey II Comes To CAPA Davidson Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ailey II, the celebrated Second Company of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, will embark on a national fall tour beginning this September. The next generation of dance includes a performance in Columbus at 7:30 pm Tuesday, September 30, at the Davidson Theatre.

Tickets, which start at $27 may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Founded in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble and led by Sylvia Waters for 38 seasons, Ailey II has advanced Alvin Ailey's vision for more than five decades by giving early-career dancers a bridge from world-class training at The Ailey School to the professional stage.

Led by Artistic Director Francesca Harper, Ailey II's dancers bring their technical mastery and emotional depth to works by the most daring established and emerging choreographers. Just as Mr. Ailey envisioned, the company continues to develop the next generation of performers and dancemakers while expanding audiences through global touring and community-based performances.

Comments

Don't Miss a Columbus News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...