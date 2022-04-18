DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE Returns to the Palace With a New Production in May

Following the hugely successful 2019 tour that traveled to more than 50 neighborhoods, Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day. Daniel Tiger and his family along with O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and more familiar friends will take audiences on an interactive adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences. The live theatrical production features new songs and fan-favorites, including the beloved "Won't You Be My Neighbor?," and is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.

CAPA presents Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Sunday, May 22, at 4 pm. Tickets are $34-$79 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The hugely successful Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live tour production has been entertaining neighbors since 2016, playing to sold-out crowds across the country and earning more than $13 million in ticket sales. The popular tours have visited more than 120 cities and played more than 200 shows across the United States and Canada.

The top-rated "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" television series from Fred Rogers Productions, airing daily on PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of four-year-old Daniel Tiger and uses musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers' landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity, and song, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life.

The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, the 2019 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, and the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval.

Apps, games, activities, and more from "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" can be found on pbskids.org/daniel.

Photo Credit: Derek Graham