DANCING WITH THE STARS Adds Second Show At Mershon Auditorium

Due to unprecedented popular demand, the Dancing with the Stars: LIVE Tour is extending their smash-hit tour for the first time ever in DWTS history!

Co-hosted by Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and starring your favorite DWTS professional dancers Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, EMMA SLATER, Ezra Sosa, GLEB SAVCHENKO, Pasha Pashkov and Rylee Arnold.

Dancing with the Stars: LIVE is returning to Columbus, Akron and Cincinnati, OH, Atlantic City, NJ, White Plains, NY, Bethlehem, PA and Rosemont, IL for an encore performance of their spectacular sold-out shows as well as announce the rescheduled dates for Richmond, VA and Buffalo, NY. Season 33 Mirrorball Champions Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson will also be back to wow live audiences for select dates on this new leg of the tour!

Tickets for the rescheduled shows in Richmond and Buffalo are on sale now and current ticket holders should hold on to their tickets for these new dates. Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the public this Friday, February 7 at 10am local time at www.DWTStour.com.

Mirrorball Members will have first access to tickets and VIP packages starting this Thursday, February 6, at 12 PM local time.

VIP packages will be available and include Premium Tickets, Meet & Greet Photo Opportunity and interactive experience with DWTS Cast Members and Special Guests, Exclusive Merchandise and more.

