Cult Horror Classic RE-ANIMATOR To Screen In Southern Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CAPA will present a screening of 80s cult horror classic Re-Animator on Wednesday, November 12, at 7:30 pm in the Southern Theatre.

“Re-Animator Turns 40” includes a full 4K screening of the classic comedy/horror film and a conversation/Q&A with actor Jeffrey Combs, who played Herbert West in the film.

Re-Animator is the ultimate 1980s body horror experience, a joyously grotesque peer of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Lucio Fulci's The Beyond, and Sam Raimi's Evil Dead. Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs) is a new student at Miskatonic University. He also moonlights as a mad scientist, intent on perfecting a serum that “re-animates” corpses. Soon, everyone wants a piece of the action, including an evil professor and his army of neon-slimed deadites.

With berserker direction from Stuart Gordon, career-defining roles from genre icons Barbara Crampton and Combs, and a scene of two adults chasing an undead cat in a basement, Re-Animator isn't just a masterpiece of the horror genre—it's a masterpiece of life.

Following the screening, guests will experience a lively Q&A session with Re-Animator's star, Jeffrey Combs. The conversation will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie, with Combs sharing personal insights, funny anecdotes, and his experience on the set. Audience members have the chance to ask questions to dive deeper into the movie's madness.