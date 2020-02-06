Comedian Nikki Glaser Brings Her BANG IT OUT Tour To The Southern

Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today. For over a decade at clubs across the country and as the host of three hit podcasts, Glaser has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds-barred style of comedy. She has executive produced and hosted two TV shows ("Nikki & Sara Live" for MTV and "Not Safe with Nikki Glaser" for Comedy Central) and made multiple stand-up specials and late-night tv appearances. Glaser is currently over-sharing as the daily host of the morning radio show "You Up with Nikki Glaser" on Comedy Central radio on Sirius XM.

CAPA presents Nikki Glaser: Bang It Out at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Friday, March 20, at 7 pm. Tickets are $38.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Glaser was recently seen as the creator, executive producer, and star of the popular Comedy Central series "Not Safe with Nikki Glaser." The show featured some of comedy's funniest voices as they joke, learn, and share their personal stories about sex, relationships, and other taboo topics. The series premiered in February 2016 and was also Comedy Central's first series to be introduced and developed across multiple social platforms.

Previously, Glaser hosted the MTV late-night talk show "Nikki and Sara LIVE" and co-hosted the popular podcast "You Had to Be There." She has also made memorable appearances on Comedy Central's "@midnight with Chris Hardwick," "Inside Amy Schumer," "The Roast of Rob Lowe," and has had multiple appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Glaser continues to cement her status as a force in standup comedy, headlining in theaters and clubs across the country. Her first one-hour standup special, "Perfect," premiered on Comedy Central in April 2016, and her half-hour Netflix special, "The Standups," premiered in July 2017 to rave reviews. Glaser also has a Sirius XM morning show, "You Up with Nikki Glaser," which debuted February 2018 on Comedy Central Radio.





