Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Columbus Symphony Will Open Masterworks Season With CARMINA BURANA

Performances are on Friday, September 30 & Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 pm at the Ohio Theatre.

Register for Columbus News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022 Â 

Columbus Symphony Will Open Masterworks Season With CARMINA BURANA

The Columbus Symphony opens its 2022-23 season with a tour de force-Music Director Rossen Milanov conducting Carl Orff's iconic and scandalous Carmina Burana-on Friday, September 30 & Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 pm at the Ohio Theatre. The performances will also feature an exceptional trio of guest vocalists including soprano Ashley Fabian, tenor Arthur W. Marks, and baritone Ethan Simpson, as well as the angelic voices of the Columbus Symphony Chorus, conducted by Chorus Director Ronald J. Jenkins, and the Columbus Children's Choir.

Tickets start at $10 (children aged 6-16 are free) and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com or www.CBUSArts.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Prelude: Join Christopher Purdy from WOSU Classical 101 for a pre-concert talk at 6:30 pm.

Carmina Burana turned its composer, Carl Orff, into an international celebrity. This compelling choral spectacular has since been featured in movies, commercials, and on stages worldwide. Referencing a collection of songs and poems based on texts from a medieval manuscript, Orff divided his work into three sections: "In the Spring," "In the Tavern," and "The Court of Love" framed by the powerful chorus of "Fortuna." After completing the cantata, he told his publisher, "Everything I have written to date, and which you have, unfortunately, printed, can be destroyed. With Carmina Burana, my collected works begin."

Respected and admired by audiences and musicians alike, Rossen Milanov is currently the music director of the Columbus Symphony, Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and chief conductor of the Slovenian RTV Orchestra in Ljubljana.

Milanov has established himself as a conductor with considerable national and international presence. He recently completed a seven-year tenure as music director of the Orquesta SinfÃ³nica del Principado de Asturias (OSPA) in Spain. Nationally, he has appeared with the Colorado, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, and Fort Worth symphonies, National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, Link Up education projects with Carnegie Hall and the Orchestra of St. Luke's, and with the Civic Orchestra in Chicago.

Internationally, he has collaborated with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra de la Suisse Romand, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Aalborg, Latvian, and Hungarian National Symphony Orchestras and the orchestras in Toronto, Vancouver, KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic (South Africa), Mexico, Colombia, Sao Paolo, Belo Horizonte, and New Zealand. In the Far East, he has appeared with NHK, Sapporo, Tokyo, and Singapore symphonies, Hyogo Performing Arts Center, and Malaysian and Hong Kong Philharmonics.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Columbus Symphony Will Open Masterworks Season With CARMINA BURANAColumbus Symphony Will Open Masterworks Season With CARMINA BURANA
September 21, 2022

The Columbus Symphony opens its 2022-23 season with a tour de forceâ€”Music Director Rossen Milanov conducting Carl Orff's iconic and scandalous Carmina Buranaâ€”on Friday, September 30 & Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 pm at the Ohio Theatre.
Tickets For ELF THE MUSICAL in Columbus Go On Sale This WeekTickets For ELF THE MUSICAL in Columbus Go On Sale This Week
September 21, 2022

NETworks Presentations, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, and Unique Features, bring the hit Broadway musical ELF to the Palace Theatre in Columbus. Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, September 22 at 10 am for performances December 13-18, presented by CAPA and PNC Broadway in Columbus.Â 
CAPA's Social Justice Series Presents Free Performance Of ON GOLDEN WINGSCAPA's Social Justice Series Presents Free Performance Of ON GOLDEN WINGS
September 20, 2022

CAPA will present a FREE community performance of On Golden Wingsâ€”part of its Social Justice Seriesâ€”on Saturday, October 8 at 3 pm at the Lincoln Theatre. A pre-show paper airplane flying contest, with prizes, will be held at 1:30 pm.
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National TourTHE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National Tour
September 16, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to 30 cities this fall while celebrating the show's 10th season. Inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.