Columbus Symphony Will Open Masterworks Season With CARMINA BURANA

The Columbus Symphony opens its 2022-23 season with a tour de force-Music Director Rossen Milanov conducting Carl Orff's iconic and scandalous Carmina Burana-on Friday, September 30 & Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 pm at the Ohio Theatre. The performances will also feature an exceptional trio of guest vocalists including soprano Ashley Fabian, tenor Arthur W. Marks, and baritone Ethan Simpson, as well as the angelic voices of the Columbus Symphony Chorus, conducted by Chorus Director Ronald J. Jenkins, and the Columbus Children's Choir.

Tickets start at $10 (children aged 6-16 are free) and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com or www.CBUSArts.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Prelude: Join Christopher Purdy from WOSU Classical 101 for a pre-concert talk at 6:30 pm.

Carmina Burana turned its composer, Carl Orff, into an international celebrity. This compelling choral spectacular has since been featured in movies, commercials, and on stages worldwide. Referencing a collection of songs and poems based on texts from a medieval manuscript, Orff divided his work into three sections: "In the Spring," "In the Tavern," and "The Court of Love" framed by the powerful chorus of "Fortuna." After completing the cantata, he told his publisher, "Everything I have written to date, and which you have, unfortunately, printed, can be destroyed. With Carmina Burana, my collected works begin."

Respected and admired by audiences and musicians alike, Rossen Milanov is currently the music director of the Columbus Symphony, Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and chief conductor of the Slovenian RTV Orchestra in Ljubljana.

Milanov has established himself as a conductor with considerable national and international presence. He recently completed a seven-year tenure as music director of the Orquesta SinfÃ³nica del Principado de Asturias (OSPA) in Spain. Nationally, he has appeared with the Colorado, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, and Fort Worth symphonies, National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, Link Up education projects with Carnegie Hall and the Orchestra of St. Luke's, and with the Civic Orchestra in Chicago.

Internationally, he has collaborated with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra de la Suisse Romand, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Aalborg, Latvian, and Hungarian National Symphony Orchestras and the orchestras in Toronto, Vancouver, KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic (South Africa), Mexico, Colombia, Sao Paolo, Belo Horizonte, and New Zealand. In the Far East, he has appeared with NHK, Sapporo, Tokyo, and Singapore symphonies, Hyogo Performing Arts Center, and Malaysian and Hong Kong Philharmonics.