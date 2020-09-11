Columbus Symphony Unveils Two New Music Education Web Sits For Kids and Teens

This is in addition to the Columbus Symphony's recent partnership with Columbus City Schools that provides free curriculum to every third-grade student in the district.

The Columbus Symphony today announced the launch of two new, interactive web sites for students, parents, and teachers to promote online learning. "CSOKidsKorner" is a fun, music education web site for grades K-6 that features Columbus Symphony mascot Bee-thoven as the virtual guide. "SymphonicTeens" is an informative web site for teens and aspiring young musicians.

Each web site is comprised of three areas to explore, engaging students with activities and information tailored to each age group:

Via an online library of educational videos, students can learn everything from the basics of reading music to the history behind famous orchestral composers. Visitors can view online lessons or get audition tips from a Columbus Symphony musician. Both sites offer the "Columbus Symphony Recommends" page which lists Columbus Symphony concerts featuring their favorite instrument.

In the CSOKidsKorner.com "Play" tab, students can review what they studied in the "Learn" tab with quizzes of varying difficulty. Coloring pages featuring various Columbus Symphony instruments, personnel, and Bee-thoven can be downloaded for the youngest learners. In addition, parents can sign up for "Kids Krew," an email subscription that will alert families of upcoming CSO events and activities programmed especially for kids.

The SymphonicTeens.com "Perform" tab features information on Columbus Symphony masterclasses, music competitions, the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestras, and more.

From lobby to backstage, students, parents, and teachers can virtually explore the beautiful, historic Ohio Theatre on the "Visit" tab. It also includes a "Concerts for Kids" information page and the Columbus Symphony concert schedule with the latest information on upcoming concerts.

