Columbus Symphony To Hold Special Free Performance Of PATRIOTIC POPS This Friday

In recognition and appreciation for their service and sacrifice, the Columbus Symphony and Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz will present a special free performance of Patriotic Pops on Friday, June 25, for healthcare workers, first responders, active members of the military, and veterans only. Those serving in those roles and their families will receive free admission by pre-registering with an online reservation at www.PicnicWithThePops.com and presenting an appropriate service ID at the gate.

"We want to honor those who have worked tirelessly to get us to the light at the end of the tunnel that we are now beginning to enjoy," stated CSO Executive Director Denise Rehg. "We want to celebrate our freedoms with those who have protected, provided, and cared for our community throughout this pandemic, and invite them and their families to come relax and enjoy!"

Patriotic Pops with N'Kenge

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons (160 S. High St.).

The Columbus Symphony continues its grand summer tradition celebrating the Fourth of July with an evening of patriotic favorites and rousing Sousa marches. Enjoy the smooth stylings of award-winning guest vocalist N'Kenge, plus the time-honored performance of "The Stars and Stripes Forever" and a brilliant display of fireworks!

Friday, June 25, 8pm

(Free performance for healthcare workers, first responders, and veterans only.)

Reservations are required for tickets to the free performance of Patriotic Pops for healthcare workers, first responders, and veterans on Friday, June 25, and can be made at www.PicnicWithThePops.com. Each reservation can include up to six people. Attendees should show the ticket code on their mobile device or print out a PDF of their tickets to present at the gate along with their healthcare, first responder, or military ID. All seating for the free concert is general admission, lawn seating.

Saturday, June 26, 8pm (public performance)

Tickets to the public performance of Patriotic Pops on Saturday, June 26, can be purchased in advance at www.PicnicWithThePops.com or at the gate the night of the performance. General admission lawn tickets are $36.75 for adults, $10.50 for children aged 3-12. Additional fees may apply. Children 2 and under are free.

Table seating for the public performance on Saturday, June 26, is also available. For more information or to purchase a table, please contact tickets@cbusarts.com.