Columbus Symphony Announces 2025-26 Masterworks Season

The Columbus Symphony and Music Director Rossen Milanov have announced the 2025–26 Masterworks season, a twelve-program lineup of orchestral masterworks, innovative contemporary pieces, and celebrated guest artists, all performed at the Ohio Theatre. The season runs from September 26, 2025, through May 2, 2026, and includes both evening and matinee concerts, as well as expanded accompaniment programs and family access initiatives.
The 2025–26 season features major symphonic works including Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Handel’s Messiah, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Mozart’s Requiem, and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Other highlights include:
The return of Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 (“Titan”)
The season finale, Orff’s Trionfo di Afrodite
A first for Masterworks: live orchestral performance of the Academy Award-winning film Amadeus
Contemporary works including Jeffrey Mumford’s world premiere double concerto and Viet Cuong’s Re(new)al featuring Sandbox Percussion
Works by composers Kaija Saariaho and Florence Price
Children ages 6–16 will continue to receive free admission with an accompanying adult. The Symphony will also continue its Preludes, Friday Coffee Dress rehearsals with complimentary refreshments, and the Mozart to Matisse lecture series in collaboration with the Columbus Museum of Art. Students can join the College Club for $25, gaining access to every Masterworks concert plus discounts.
Subscriptions are on sale now at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, by phone at (614) 469-0939, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). Subscription tiers range from 4 to 13 concerts, with escalating benefits and discounts. College Club memberships are also available.
September 26 & 28, 2025
Anna Fedorova, piano
Beethoven – Piano Concerto No. 5 (“Emperor”)
Beethoven – Symphony No. 5
October 3 & 5, 2025
Joanna Frankel, violin; Columbus Symphony Women's Chorus
Debussy – Nocturnes
Saariaho – Vers toi qui es si loin
Rimsky-Korsakov – Scheherazade
November 14–16, 2025
Columbus Symphony Chorus
Handel – Messiah (arr. Mozart)
January 16–17, 2026
Josep Vicent, conductor; Blake Pouliot, violin; Griset Damas-Roche, flamenco dancer
Prokofiev – Symphony No. 1
Korngold – Violin Concerto
Falla – El amor brujo
Márquez – Danzón No. 2
January 23–24, 2026
Mozart – Requiem (completion by Gregory Spears)
February 6–7, 2026
Melissa White, violin
Copland – Rodeo
Price – Violin Concerto No. 2
Tchaikovsky – Symphony No. 1
February 20–21, 2026
Mumford – Double Concerto (world premiere)
Mahler – Symphony No. 1 (“Titan”)
March 6–7, 2026
Film screening with live orchestra and chorus
March 14, 2026
Caroline Hong, piano
Janáček – Taras Bulba
Gershwin – Rhapsody in Blue
Rachmaninoff – Symphony No. 3
March 27–28, 2026
Sandbox Percussion
Viet Cuong – Re(new)al
Shostakovich – Symphony No. 8
April 17 & 18, 2026
Maxim Lando, piano
Beethoven – Egmont Overture
Schumann – Symphony No. 4
Brahms – Piano Concerto No. 1
May 1–2, 2026
With BalletMet and Columbus Symphony Chorus
Dvořák – The American Flag
Orff – Trionfo di Afrodite
Programs and artists are subject to change. For full program details, ticket information, and subscription packages, visit www.ColumbusSymphony.com.
