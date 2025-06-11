Columbus Symphony Announces 2025-26 Masterworks Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Columbus Symphony and Music Director Rossen Milanov have announced the 2025–26 Masterworks season, a twelve-program lineup of orchestral masterworks, innovative contemporary pieces, and celebrated guest artists, all performed at the Ohio Theatre. The season runs from September 26, 2025, through May 2, 2026, and includes both evening and matinee concerts, as well as expanded accompaniment programs and family access initiatives.

Season Highlights

The 2025–26 season features major symphonic works including Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Handel’s Messiah, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Mozart’s Requiem, and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Other highlights include:

The return of Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 (“Titan”)

The season finale, Orff’s Trionfo di Afrodite

A first for Masterworks: live orchestral performance of the Academy Award-winning film Amadeus

Contemporary works including Jeffrey Mumford’s world premiere double concerto and Viet Cuong’s Re(new)al featuring Sandbox Percussion

Works by composers Kaija Saariaho and Florence Price

Accessibility and Community Programs

Children ages 6–16 will continue to receive free admission with an accompanying adult. The Symphony will also continue its Preludes, Friday Coffee Dress rehearsals with complimentary refreshments, and the Mozart to Matisse lecture series in collaboration with the Columbus Museum of Art. Students can join the College Club for $25, gaining access to every Masterworks concert plus discounts.

Subscription Options

Subscriptions are on sale now at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, by phone at (614) 469-0939, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). Subscription tiers range from 4 to 13 concerts, with escalating benefits and discounts. College Club memberships are also available.

2025–26 MASTERWORKS SEASON PROGRAMS

Opening Night: Beethoven 5

September 26 & 28, 2025

Anna Fedorova, piano

Beethoven – Piano Concerto No. 5 (“Emperor”)

Beethoven – Symphony No. 5

Scheherazade

October 3 & 5, 2025

Joanna Frankel, violin; Columbus Symphony Women's Chorus

Debussy – Nocturnes

Saariaho – Vers toi qui es si loin

Rimsky-Korsakov – Scheherazade

Messiah

November 14–16, 2025

Columbus Symphony Chorus

Handel – Messiah (arr. Mozart)

Latin Rhythms & Hollywood Dreams

January 16–17, 2026

Josep Vicent, conductor; Blake Pouliot, violin; Griset Damas-Roche, flamenco dancer

Prokofiev – Symphony No. 1

Korngold – Violin Concerto

Falla – El amor brujo

Márquez – Danzón No. 2

Mozart’s Requiem

January 23–24, 2026

Mozart – Requiem (completion by Gregory Spears)

Price & Tchaikovsky

February 6–7, 2026

Melissa White, violin

Copland – Rodeo

Price – Violin Concerto No. 2

Tchaikovsky – Symphony No. 1

Mahler 1

February 20–21, 2026

Mumford – Double Concerto (world premiere)

Mahler – Symphony No. 1 (“Titan”)

Amadeus Live

March 6–7, 2026

Film screening with live orchestra and chorus

Rachmaninoff 3

March 14, 2026

Caroline Hong, piano

Janáček – Taras Bulba

Gershwin – Rhapsody in Blue

Rachmaninoff – Symphony No. 3

Shostakovich 8

March 27–28, 2026

Sandbox Percussion

Viet Cuong – Re(new)al

Shostakovich – Symphony No. 8

Beethoven, Schumann, & Brahms

April 17 & 18, 2026

Maxim Lando, piano

Beethoven – Egmont Overture

Schumann – Symphony No. 4

Brahms – Piano Concerto No. 1

Orff: Trionfo di Afrodite

May 1–2, 2026

With BalletMet and Columbus Symphony Chorus

Dvořák – The American Flag

Orff – Trionfo di Afrodite

Programs and artists are subject to change. For full program details, ticket information, and subscription packages, visit www.ColumbusSymphony.com.

Comments