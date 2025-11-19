Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Returns in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Columbus Jazz Orchestra (CJO) will kick off the holiday season with local duo Starlit Ways at Home for the Holidays Dec. 4-7. Led by Bandleader Byron Stripling, the orchestra and Starlit Ways will bring holiday favorites to the Southern Theatre stage for four performances.

Each concert will feature timeless holiday classics and festive favorites, as well as an audience sing-along. Home for the Holidays is family-friendly, and Santa Claus will stop by each performance for photos and holiday cheer.

“Bringing together the talent of our orchestra, Byron Stripling’s energy, and the sounds of Starlit Ways creates a holiday experience unlike any other,” said Katy Coy, CJO’s CEO. “It’s a celebration that welcomes everyone; families, couples, and music lovers to share in the warmth of the season.”

Starlit Ways is a dynamic acoustic duo featuring Rose Nkechi, a multilingual vocalist, and Chris Glover, a self-taught guitarist and vocalist. Rose brings a stylish, narrative flair to her performances and is a soprano with the Columbus Symphony Chorus. She is well-known in Columbus for performing the national anthem at major events for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and the Columbus Crew. Chris is praised for his intuitive, clean fingerstyle and remarkable ability to capture a song’s mood.

Together, they perform an eclectic mix of jazz classics, Broadway, and modern tunes.