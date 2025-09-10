Columbus Jazz Orchestra Kicks Off 2025-2026 Season With RHAPSODY IN BLUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Columbus Jazz Orchestra (CJO) will kick off its 2025-26 season with Bobby Floyd in Rhapsody in Blue, Oct. 10-12. Led by bandleader Byron Stripling, the orchestra will play hits of the Tin Pan Alley era on the Southern Theatre stage for three performances.

Rhapsody in Blue will be played as it was originally performed – by a big band. George Gershwin’s kaleidoscope of American music will be brought to life by Floyd as a soloist alongside the orchestra. Floyd and CJO’s rendition will not be symphonic, but rather a heavy jazz version with no string instruments.

“We’re opening the season with one of the most iconic pieces of American music, performed the way it was meant to be heard – with big jazz energy,” said Katy Coy, CJO’s CEO. “Whether you’re a longtime jazz lover or just discovering the genre, this concert is a great way to get to know CJO and the legend that is Bobby Floyd.”

Floyd, a Columbus native and Grammy-nominated pianist, organist, and composer, has toured and performed extensively with Ray Charles, Rusty Bryant, Jeff Tyzik, Chris Howes, Stripling, Sarah Morrow, as well as his own trio. Floyd is known for his soulful sound and has played with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra since 2004. Recently, his performances in Europe and Japan have garnered high praise and he continues to accompany the top jazz, blues, and gospel artists in the country.