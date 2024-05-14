Chicago Tribute Band, Brass Metropolis, to Play at the Avalon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago is one of the best-selling bands of all time, making their first appearance in 1969 and selling more than 100 million records. The Avalon Theatre is ready to celebrate with the Chicago Tribute band "Brass Metropolis."

"We are a Chicago Tribute Band that specializes in the 70s aspect," said Brass Metropolis vocalist and bass player Rocco Criazzo. "If you come see our band, it's like you dropped your needle on the vinyl and the vinyl came to life. Think of our band as Chicago in the raw."

This high-energy band consists of eight men: Doug Thomas, lead vocals and percussion; Rocco Criazzo, lead vocals and bass; Lake Baum, guitar and vocals; Dominic Reto, keyboards and vocals; TJ Costanza, drums and vocals; Daniel Carioti, saxophone, Lou Pisani, trumpet; and Ryan Smith, trombone. This talented group has years of musical experience as both performers and educators and it shows!

"We're trying to capture the energy of the 70s," said Brass Metropolis guitarist and vocalist Lake Baum. "It's an energetic show on both sonic and visuals, for sure."

Brass Metropolis features powerful vocals blended with guitars, drums, and a talented and immersive horn section. "One thing about Chicago is they were a horn band," said Brass Metropolis vocalist Doug Thomas. "The horn players in the band Chicago were integral members of the band."

Brass Metropolis is a collective effort that proves Chicago's music is still relevant today. They invite people to The Avalon Theatre to experience the sounds of Chicago, and to join in on the energy and fun Brass Metropolis brings to every single audience.

"We want The Avalon Theatre to be a place where everyone can find something to do and an event to attend." Said Avalon Theatre Executive Director Ryan Bowie. "Members of Brass Metropolis have family ties to our community and when they reached out, it was a no-brainer for us to work together, bringing this powerhouse group to Marysville, OH. What a great way to kick off Summer 2024, so come spend 'Saturday in The Avalon...' (see what I did there)!"

Brass Metropolis will be playing at The Avalon Theatre on Saturday, May 25 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at theavalontheatre.org/events. You can also visit The Avalon Theatre box office at 121 S. Main St. Marysville, OH. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and one hour before all events.

Comments