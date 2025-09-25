Central Ohio Symphony String Quartet To Perform At The Avalon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the Central Ohio Symphony for an evening of chamber music as their string quartet takes the stage at The Avalon Theatre on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 7:00 PM. The program features dynamic and timeless works by Dmitri Shostakovich, W. A. Mozart, and Felix Mendelssohn, performed by some of the region's finest classical musicians.

Audiences will experience a powerful musical journey, from the bold modernism of Shostakovich to the elegant classicism of Mozart and the passionate romanticism of Mendelssohn - all brought to life in the intimate setting of the Avalon Theatre.

Program:

Dmitri Shostakovich - String Quartet No. 6 in G Major, Op. 101

W. A. Mozart - String Quartet No. 12 in B-flat Major, K. 172

Felix Mendelssohn - String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 13

The Central Ohio Symphony String Quartet will take over The Avalon Theatre Stage for an unforgettable evening of classical music. The Avalon Theatre is dedicated to enriching the Union County and central Ohio community through diverse arts programming that captivates, entertains, and celebrates the arts. The Avalon strives to be a cultural hub for Union County and Central Ohio, offering creativity, engagement, entertainment, and arts education opportunities for audiences of all ages. A vision that aligns perfectly with the mission of the Central Ohio Symphony.

Ticket Information:

Adults: $15.00

Children (13 & under): $5.00

Purchase tickets online:

theavalontheatre.org/events

Don't miss this opportunity to experience chamber music at its finest in one of Central Ohio's jewel box of a cultural venue. Tickets to see the Central Ohio Symphony String Quartet are only $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids 13 & under. Tickets are available at theavalontheatre.org or visit The Avalon Theatre box office. The Box office is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and one hour before all scheduled performances. The Avalon Theatre is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located at 121 S. Main St, Marysville, OH.