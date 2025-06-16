 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CAPA to Host Shit-Faced Shakespeare: HAMLET In The Southern Theatre

The performance will take place on October 4.

By: Jun. 16, 2025
CAPA to Host Shit-Faced Shakespeare: HAMLET In The Southern Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Shakespeare's greatest work will come up against Boston's tipsiest cutting edge theatre troupe to create Shit-faced Shakespeare: HAMLET. Absolutely the most accessible, chaotic, gut-busting Shakespeare in the US. 

CAPA welcomes Shit-faced Shakespeare: HAMLET to the Southern Theatre on Saturday, October 4 at 8 pm.

The 2025-2026 season marks Shit-faced Shakespeare's 10th year in the United States and there could be no better way to celebrate than with a faithful, earnest retelling of Shakespeare's examination of the purpose of man. But that wouldn't be us now, would it? Expect a cast of the most adorable thespians, gorgeous costumes, period dances, breath-taking sword fights, and the most irreverent, side-splitting HAMLET you have ever seen. A different drinker every night, a different show every night. 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos