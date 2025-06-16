CAPA to Host Shit-Faced Shakespeare: HAMLET In The Southern Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare's greatest work will come up against Boston's tipsiest cutting edge theatre troupe to create Shit-faced Shakespeare: HAMLET. Absolutely the most accessible, chaotic, gut-busting Shakespeare in the US.

CAPA welcomes Shit-faced Shakespeare: HAMLET to the Southern Theatre on Saturday, October 4 at 8 pm.

The 2025-2026 season marks Shit-faced Shakespeare's 10th year in the United States and there could be no better way to celebrate than with a faithful, earnest retelling of Shakespeare's examination of the purpose of man. But that wouldn't be us now, would it? Expect a cast of the most adorable thespians, gorgeous costumes, period dances, breath-taking sword fights, and the most irreverent, side-splitting HAMLET you have ever seen. A different drinker every night, a different show every night.

