CAPA and Mont Surfaces Partner For Renovation Project Inside the Palace Theatre

CAPA, with partner Mont Surfaces, recently completed a significant renovation to the second floor bar and restroom at the Palace Theatre. With eight locations, including Columbus, Mont has a long history of support for the arts, including a relationship with Playhouse Square in Cleveland.

Recognizing the importance of the arts to the Columbus community and the need to help protect and strengthen historic art venues like the Palace Theatre, Mont donated materials including exquisite onyx from Mexico and granite from Brazil for the newly designed bar.

“The granite from Mont Surfaces adds to the drama and beauty of this Palace bar renovation. Mont helped us find materials that complemented and enhanced the grand finishes of the theatre lobby. We are grateful for this partnership and for their donation of time and materials,” said Jason Gay, VP of Operations for CAPA.

On May 2, CAPA will recognize Mont’s contribution with a pre-show gathering to showcase Mont’s contribution.

“At Mont Surfaces, we believe that the performing arts are the heartbeat of a vibrant community, inspiring creativity and connection,” said Kurren Bafna, second generation owner of Mont Surfaces by Mont Granite, Inc. “We are honored to contribute our high-quality stone to the Palace Theatre, blending timeless elegance with the artistry that brings the stage to life. Supporting CAPA reflects our passion for craftsmanship and culture, ensuring beauty endures both in performance and design.”

