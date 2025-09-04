CAPA Welcomes The Ten Tenors 30th Anniversary Tour to Davidson Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready, North America! The vocal wonder from Down Under, THE TEN TENORS, are bringing their electrifying 30th Anniversary World Tour to your shores in 2026! After rave reviews, standing ovations, and sold-out tours across Europe and Australia, these ten talented and charismatic Aussies are thrilled to return to their favorite territory in the world.

Tickets, which start at $42, go on sale at 10 am Friday, September 5, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Celebrated globally for their unique blend of soaring harmonies, dynamic stage presence, and genre-defying performances, THE TEN TENORS deliver an unforgettable musical experience. This special anniversary show features a powerful mix of Classical Crossover, Neapolitan Classics, and Classic Rock anthems—all delivered with their trademark Aussie charm and vocal brilliance.

Fans will be treated to the group’s signature medleys, including three brand-new arrangements created exclusively for their North American audiences. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer, this tour promises an emotional, energetic, and deeply entertaining evening that showcases why THE TEN TENORS remain one of the most beloved vocal groups in the world.

If you see one tenor act this year—do yourself a favor and make it THE TEN TENORS. Their voices will lift your spirits, stir your soul, and leave you cheering for more. Don't miss this chance to celebrate three decades of vocal magic with the group that redefined the tenor genre for the modern age.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment.