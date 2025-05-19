CAPA Unveils Music Headliners For 2025 FESTIVAL LATINO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA has revealed the lineup of International Artists that will headline Festival Latino 2025. The family-friendly, free event will be held Saturday and Sunday, August 9 and 10, from 11 am-8 pm each day in downtown Columbus' Genoa Park. Festivalgoers can enjoy music, food, children's activities, art, and dance from the heart of Latin America.

The Festival Latino 2025 headline artists will be:

Saturday, August 9

Daniela Darcourt

Peru - Salsa

Born in Lima, Peru, Daniela Darcourt is one of the most promising South American artists. With a career that began at age eight as part of various musical projects, the singer has been developing a solo career in salsa since 2018, the year she released her album Esa Soy Yo. The album also featured tracks "Adiós Amor" and "Señor Mentira," which currently has over 53 million views on YouTube. She was also nominated for Breakthrough Artist and Best Southern Artist at the fourth edition of the HTV Heat Awards, in addition to being the number 1 artist on the CHART HOT 100 IN PERU, for two years and four consecutive singles. In November 2021, Darcourt performed two sold-out concerts at the Lima Exhibition Park Amphitheater called "El Reencuentro," an event that resulted in two live albums, El Reencuentro Vol. 1 and El Reencuentro Vol. 2, as well as a prime-time television program open to all of Peru. Darcourt has been a coach on La Voz Perú in all three versions during 2021, where she was the youngest coach in the world of the TV format.

Los Rabanes

Panama – Rock

From Chitré, Panama, Los Rabanes is one of the most emblematic fusion rock bands in Latin America. Their musical career has positioned them as a leading avant-garde fusion band in the Latin music industry. They have earned a Latin Grammy Award (2007), toured worldwide, received international acclaim, and recorded with leading producers such as Emilio Estefan and Ruben Blades. Members: Emilio Regueira (guitar and vocals), Christian "Pipón" Torres (bass), Javier Saavedra, and Randy Cuevas (keyboards).

Sunday, August 10

Pirulo y La Tribu

Puerto Rico - Salsa

Pirulo y La Tribu was formed in 2009 by Francisco ‘Pirulo' Rosado Rosario as an integration of classic style and modern times, combining salsa, Latin soul, jazz, hip-hop, urban, Afro-Latin, and world fusion music. Calle Linda was recorded in 2013, its single, "Loco Pero Feliz,” hitting the Billboard Latin Songs charts in 2014 and in 2015 won the SESAC Awards for #1 Tropical Airplay SESAC Latina. Since then, they've released Calle Linda Golden Edition (2015), Calle Linda 2 (2017), Calle Linda 3: El Disco Nuevo (2019), and Calle Linda 4: Salsa y Saoco (2022), each to numerous awards and nominations. Also in 2016, Pirulo y La Tribu became a 2016 Latin American Music Awards winner as New Favorite Tropical Artist and in 2018, again nominated for a Latin Billboard Award as Tropical Artist/Group of the Year.

Kinito Méndez

Dominican Republic - Merengue

Dominican merengue star Kinito Méndez got involved in popular music at the age of nine while participating in his first band Pequeños del Ritmo. He went on to form a string of successful groups throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, including Cocoband, Rikarena, and Rokabanda. Méndez started his solo career in 1995, recording El Hombre Merengue, selling over 1.5 million copies with his song "Cachamba" topping the Latin charts. His combination of infectious, danceable merengue beats and humorous, witty lyrics made him an instant success. He continued recording for decades, notably paying tribute to his mentor Johnny Ventura with 1998's A Caballo.

Comments

