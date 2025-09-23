CAPA Reveals Participating Schools For 2025-26 Marquee Awards Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts has revealed the 31 local high schools selected to participate in the 2025-26 CAPA Marquee Awards.

Designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, this year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year including master classes with Broadway touring artists and skills-based workshops with local and regional artists. Schools from 12 central Ohio counties are eligible to participate.

This year's roster includes 31 participating schools, including three schools new to the program, according to CAPA Director of Education Amy Handra.

"We received more applications this year than any of our previous years, and with funding for the arts and education being cut nationwide, it is more important than ever for CAPA to provide programs that support students and educators and advocate for the value of the arts in our schools,” Handra said.

2025-26 CAPA Marquee participating high schools are (* denotes school new to the program this year):

The Arts and College Preparatory Academy*, Bexley High School, Bishop Hartley High School, Bishop Watterson High School, Centennial High School, Central Crossing High School*, Chillicothe High School, Columbus Africentric Early College, Dublin Coffman High School, Eastmoor Academy High School, Fairfield Union High School, Grove City High School, Hamilton Township High School*, Jonathan Alder High School, Liberty Union High School, Licking Heights High School, Marysville High School, New Albany High School, Olentangy Berlin High School, Olentangy Liberty High School, Olentangy Orange High School, Pickerington High School Central, Pickerington High School North, Reynoldsburg High School, Upper Arlington High School, Westerville Central High School, Westerville South High School, Westland High School, Whetstone High School, Worthington Christian School, and Worthington Kilbourne High School.

In addition to participating in educational opportunities, each participating school has their musical theatre production reviewed by our team of professional adjudicators. The purpose of the evaluation process is to provide educationally focused feedback and to evaluate students/productions in the categories of Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, Outstanding Student Orchestra, Outstanding Dance Execution, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators will also separately evaluate hard-copy nominations submitted in the categories of Backstage Excellence, Outstanding Student Designer, and National Student Reporter.

On April 16, 2026, CAPA will announce the nominees selected for each category. On May 13, the 2026 CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate with a red-carpet ceremony and student showcase at the Ohio Theatre at which winners in all categories will be announced. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the CAPA Marquee Awards will showcase live performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from all participating high schools.