CAPA Presents HAUNTED OBJECTS LIVE! At The Lincoln Theatre In September

Are you ready to uncover the chilling true stories behind the world's most haunted objects? CAPA will present Haunted Objects Live!, hosted by Greg and Dana Newkirk and featuring chilling, true tales from the Newkirk Museum of the Paranormal, on Friday, September 20, at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.).

Hosts of the Haunted Objects Podcast and featured on Travel Channel's Kindred Spirits and Amazon Prime's Hellier, Greg and Dana Newkirk's Haunted Objects Live! is an interactive presentation that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

As two of the world's only full-time paranormal investigators, the Newkirks have spent their lives collecting and caring for cursed artifacts, possessed dolls, and other creepy artifacts said to display supernatural activity. Now you can experience their spine-tingling true tales yourself!

During this presentation, the Newkirks will take audiences on a journey through history, folklore, and true-life accounts of encounters with objects that seem to possess a life of their own. Learn the untold truth about famous cursed objects like the Crying Boy Painting, discover why the Dybbuk Box is scarier than the demon it's rumored to imprison, and tag along as Greg & Dana reveal how they broke the curse of the Catskills Crone! Guests even have the opportunity to help the Newkirks create a new haunted artifact, live and in person, with just the power of your mind!

This interactive stage presentation is a must-see event for anyone interested in the paranormal, history, or just looking for a good scare!

Tickets start at $31 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, May 3.

