CAPA Launches ARISE, A Summer Outreach Program Creating Intergenerational Connection Through The Arts

In collaboration with GrowIN, The Ohio State University, and Worthington Christian Village, CAPA today announced the launch of ARISE (ARts through Intergenerational Social Engagement), a six-week, intergenerational arts-in-wellness outreach program.

ARISE will connect central Ohio high school students, undergraduate volunteers from The Ohio State University, and residents of Worthington Christian Village in fine art sessions that explore ways to tell and share stories through activities centered around the visual arts, music, drama, dance, and movement.

Running June 21-August 10, participants will attend weekly workshops on Tuesdays from 10:30 am-12:30 pm at the Ohio Theatre to prepare for Wednesday sessions at Worthington Christian Village from 10:30-11:30am.

The ARISE program strives to help teens find commonality and shared experience with older adults, learn how to use the fine arts as a tool for wellness, and understand the importance of volunteerism. For the Worthington Christian Village residents, ARISE seeks to decrease loneliness, improve cognitive health through active storytelling, strengthen communication skills, and increase quality of life.

Today through May 11, high school students currently in grades 9-12 with an interest in the fine arts, volunteering, and working with older adults are invited to apply to become an ARISE Scholar. Candidates are asked to complete an online application and subsequent interview. Those selected to be an ARISE Scholar will begin with the program's first training session on Tuesday, June 21, at the Ohio Theatre.

Selected students will also be asked to provide proof of vaccination to participate in the program.

www.capa.com/education