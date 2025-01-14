CAPA Adds Third Performance Of HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS â€“ PART 2 IN CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, CAPA has added a third performance of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows â€“ Part 2 In Concert. Performances are now scheduled for 8 pm Friday, April 11, and 2 pm and 8 pm Saturday, April 12, all in the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.).

The Columbus Symphony will be performing Alexandre Desplat's Grammy nominated score live from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows â€“ Part 2 while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts created the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the only official global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

In the epic finale, the battle between the good and evil forces of The Wizarding World escalates into an all-out war. The stakes have never been higher and no one is safe. But it is Harry Potter who may be called upon to make the ultimate sacrifice as he draws closer to the climactic showdown with Lord Voldemort. It all ends here.

Tickets may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

For more information on the official Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visitÂ www.harrypotterinconcert.com.

