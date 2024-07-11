Broadway In Columbus to Present HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway in Columbus will present Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical December 3-8, 2024 (nine shows), at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.)

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2024 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by four-time Tony Award-winning director, Jack O'Brien.

Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale to the public at 10 am Friday, July 12, and are available at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com, by calling 614-469-0939 or visiting the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.). Ticket buyers are reminded that CAPA, the Ohio Theatre, and www.BroadwayInColumbus.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Ohio Theatre.

