Bobby Floyd to Headline Lincoln Theatre’s Annual North Star Concert

The Lincoln Theatre Association will present its annual North Star Concert on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St., Columbus, OH). This year’s program will be headlined by celebrated pianist, organist, and bandleader Bobby Floyd & Friends, offering an uplifting evening of music filled with hope and inspiration.

Named for the North Star as a symbol of guidance and light, the concert continues the Lincoln Theatre’s tradition of presenting artistry that uplifts and strengthens the community.

“The North Star concert will serve as a radiant beacon of hope, vision, inspiration, and liberation—expressed through the transformative power of art,” said Suzan Bradford, Executive Director of the Lincoln Theatre. “Columbus' most accomplished and revered artists, along with nationally recognized musical icons, will grace the stage, infusing the theatre with extraordinary talent and soul-stirring performances.”

Floyd, a longtime Columbus favorite, has toured and performed extensively with Ray Charles, Rusty Bryant, Jeff Tyzik, Chris Howes, Byron Stripling, Sarah Morrow, and with his own trio. He is also a frequent soloist with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.