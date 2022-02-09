BWW Review: COME FROM AWAY Lands at the Ohio Theatre - Celebrating the Power of Humanity

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Nominated for seven Tony awards in 2017 and winning Best Direction in a Musical from Christopher Ashley's extraordinary direction, Come From Away landed in Columbus at the Ohio Theatre on Tuesday night to a welcoming and lively audience.

The musical is a true story of 7,000 airline passengers on 38 planes who were rerouted to a small town of 9,000 people in Gander on the island of Newfoundland, Canada during the terrorist attacks of 9/11. In an intimate discussion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in December last year, Producer Sue Frost said, "This isn't a story about 9/11 - it's a 9/12 story about real people, how we act and take care of each other... it's a very complicated, intricate, simple show."

And that's exactly what it was. An uplifting, heart-warming presentation of the human spirit and what we are capable of in the midst of tragedy. Woven with laughter, tears, Irish folk songs, Celtic dancing, and saving bonobos (one of which was headed to the Columbus Zoo), Come From Away cuts to the core of humanity, hope, generosity, and resilience.

Just as you are tearing up with memories of 9/11, the actors have a way of shifting focus through word, laughter, or song that immediately creates a new direction. "Let's face it.... It's a taboo moment no one wants to relive," says one of the actors. Yet, amidst the chaos and the unknown, there lies hope and determination. "A pilot will fight to the ends of the earth to save his airplane..."

COME FROM AWAY is an ensemble production, which further supports the theme of harmony. There is no single stand-out performer, no single stand-out song, no single stand-out dance. All work together in uniform to create a flawless production amid a flawed society.

With now over 1,400 performances on Broadway, Come From Away has successfully reached audiences across the globe, including Canada, Ireland, London, Sydney, and the United States. Spreading kindness and giving back to the community has always been a critical part of the show. In October 2016, the company performed two benefit concerts in Gander where 100% of ticket sales benefitted local Newfoundland charities. Ongoing activities have included the 9/11 Day of Service, The Daffodil Project, and various benefit concerts. 2021 was especially significant as the cast commemorated the 20th anniversary of the lives lost and found during the 9/11 attacks. An entire year full of initiatives designed to "spread love, appreciation, understanding and kindness to all who Come From Away," which is truly an extraordinary feat in today's world.

In the Playbill, you will find an insert about the remarkable journey of the bonobos and specifically about Unga's connection to the Columbus Zoo. Sadly, she passed away from heart disease in 2021, but her legacy lives on through her two offspring (Jerry and Gander) who remain in the care of the Columbus Zoo. You can support the remaining bonobos by contributing to their care at www.give.columbuszoo.org/adopt-bonobo . 100% of donations support the endangered species' daily care and enrichment activities.

Come to the Ohio Theatre through February 13th to witness Come From Away, this exceptional heart-warming true story that will truly enrich your life. Tickets are selling fast so get yours now! Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

