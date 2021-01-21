Abbey Theater Of Dublin And Dublin Jerome High School Present Regional Premiere Production FUTURE, HERE

The Abbey Theater of Dublin, in association with Dublin Jerome High School, will present the regional premiere of "Future, Here," written by Jeremy F. Richter as part of its ongoing Virtual Theatre Project. The production will have a live-stream premiere on Jan. 28 and will stream on-demand online from Jan. 29 through Jan. 31, 2021. Tickets are $10 per household and are available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.

Welcome to Future, an unincorporated village being monitored by Society. The village population-five randomly selected children-is driven by a national effort to develop "appropriately adapted young citizens." Upon arriving, the residents are given a book bag of supplies and a smartphone. The smartphone is their only connection to mainstream America and is constantly fed with a steady stream of news, entertainment and culture. At the end of each day, the residents meet to share what they have learned. A countdown clock looms over the meeting area and continues counting down. Having lived in Future for 12 years, the residents are now 18. It is their last day together, their final meeting under the clock. Their book bags are well-worn, their smartphones are in need of an upgrade. Today, at 00:00:00, they will learn their next residence outside of Future.

"We are honored to collaborate with four students from Dublin Jerome High School to present "Future, Here" in its regional premiere," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "Although this play was written prior to the pandemic, the themes of isolation, social injustice, and an uncertain tomorrow are incredibly relevant today and will provide audiences plenty to ponder."

The cast of "Future, Here" is as follows:

Actor #1: Monty Almoro

Actor #2: Gigi Steiger

Actor #3: Sydney Campbell

Actor #4: Kamila Khafizov

Actor #5: Kendall Medsker

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Virtual Theatre Project productions, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov and follow the Abbey Theater on Facebook and YouTube.

Joe Bishara (Director/Producer) has worked on over 200 theatrical productions at theatres across the United States as an award-winning actor, director, educator and producer. He is the Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin (Abbey Theater of Dublin) and the creator of the Virtual Theatre Project. Joe is a passionate advocate for new theatrical works. He served as the coordinator for the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) Playwriting Fellowship Program from 2013 to 2019 and is a frequent guest clinician/director/instructor/lecturer for arts organizations, theatres and educational institutions across Ohio. He is a proud graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA) and an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).