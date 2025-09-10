ALICE BY HEART to Open The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio 2025–26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From the award-winning writers of Spring Awakening and Waitress comes Alice by Heart, an awe-inspiring musical celebration of imagination and friendship at The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio. Taking refuge in a London Underground station during WWII, two friends escape into the world of their favorite story-Alice in Wonderland. A magical experience for anyone seeking courage and creativity-this is a tale of finding your way when it feels like you're lost.

Alice by Heart features music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater, and a book by Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson. The production is directed by Leda Hoffmann, Artistic Director of The Contemporary, and runs September 4-21, 2025 in Studio One at the Vern Riffe Center.

With a haunting, contemporary score and lyrical storytelling, Alice by Heart explores themes of grief, identity, and resilience. It invites audiences to lose themselves in a dreamscape where imagination is a lifeline.

"This is a whimsical and imaginative show that's a 'don't miss' for fans of Alice in Wonderland or contemporary musical theatre," said Hoffmann. "It's an edgy and heartfelt coming-of-age story, perfect for teens and anyone who's ever felt lost and had to find their own way."

"Imaginative storytelling like Alice by Heart helps people process change, loss, and the struggles they're facing in a way that feels safe, hopeful, and deeply human," said Christy Farnbauch, Executive Director of The Contemporary.

This production also introduces The Contemporary's upgraded lighting and sound systems, made possible by a Capital Improvement Grant from the Greater Columbus Arts Council awarded in December 2025. These improvements help create an even more immersive and impactful experience for audiences in the intimate studios at The Riffe Center.

In addition to featuring an all-local cast of professional actors, the production highlights Columbus's creative community with graduates from The Ohio State University and emerging artists from Otterbein University and Wright State University.

Preview shows are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 5, at 8:00 p.m. Opening night is Saturday, Sept. 6, at 8:00 p.m. The production continues through September 21 with performances on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The play runs 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for patrons 13 years of age and older.