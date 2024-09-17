A WALK IN THE WOODS Encore Production Comes to Abbey Theater of Dublin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present encore performances of the regional premiere production of "A Walk in the Woods," written by award-winning playwright Lee Blessing. Performances take place 7 p.m. Oct. 3-5, and 1 p.m. Oct. 5.

In a woods on the outskirts of Geneva, two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally after long, frustrating hours at the bargaining table. Through their revealing conversations, we become aware of their profound frustrations with their two systems of government as well as their optimism for a new path forward.

"The Abbey Theater of Dublin is honored to revive the Central Ohio Premiere of 'A Walk in the Woods," says the Abbey Theater of Dublin Supervisor Joe Bishara. "This Tony and Pulitzer Prize-nominated play depicts the real-life relationship between a Russian and an American arms limitation negotiator with heart, humor and authenticity."

The cast for "A Walk in the Woods" is as follows:

Tom Holliday (Andrey Botvinnik)

Joe Bishara (John Honeyman)

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater and follow the Abbey Theater on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Lee Blessing (Playwright - A Walk in the Woods) - is a prolific writer whose plays have been performed on London's West End, on Broadway, in major regional theaters across the United States and all over the world. Time Magazine called him, "America's most imaginative playwright on public issues" and critical writer Philip Zwerling wrote, "It would be simply impossible to imagine contemporary American theater without Lee Blessing." Mr. Blessing's work has been recognized with Tony, Drama Desk, Obie, and Olivier Award nominations, as well as a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize. Lee attended Reed College in Oregon where he earned a BA in English.

Comments