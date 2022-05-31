A Re-Imagined LA TRAVIATA Invites The Audience To The Party at Opera Columbus

In one of the most well-known and well-loved melodies in opera, the hopelessly romantic Alfredo raises a toast to his beloved, free-spirited Violetta. In a new production from Out of the Box Opera (Minneapolis) and Opera Columbus helmed by stage director David Lefkowich and General Director Julia Noulin-Mérat, audience members, too, will be guests at Violetta's party. Operagoers will get to experience each act in an intimate and up-close setting with a chamber orchestra.

Known for immersive productions that audiences in the middle of the action, Lefkowich and Noulin-Mérat have had great success creating new experiences for operagoers. "My passion is bringing opera closer to the audience. There's an excitement in the audience when the action is happening all around them that you don't get from more traditional staging," says Lefkowich.

Audiences at this Traviata will be able to experience Verdi's classic in a new way that eschews linear scene work for a more relatable, character-driven story. Lefkowich's production follows three sopranos, each portraying a different side of Violetta. "Musically, Violetta has three different voices, and the singing differs greatly from one act to another. To highlight her growth and transformation throughout the story, we have three phenomenally talented, very different artists who will really dig deep into Violetta's biggest moments in the piece."

Violetta will be performed by Hanna Brammer (Sarasota Opera, Pittsburgh Festival Opera), Act one; Bizhou Chang (La Boheme film Hong Kong More Than Musical, Opera Columbus), Act two; and Meroe Adeeb Tchomobe (Glimmerglass Festival, Columbus Symphony), Act three. Benjamin Dutcher makes his Opera Columbus debut as Alfredo Germont, with Paul La Rosa (Lyric Opera of Chicago) as Giorgio Germont.

"We are so excited to collaborate with David [Lefkowich} on this thrilling new production of a truly timeless opera," says Opera Columbus General Director + CEO Julia Noulin-Merat. "La Traviata is a perfect fit for the 40 Days of Opera festival, bringing the Columbus community into the opera experience in a new way, where they are up-close and a part of the adventure, with a fascinating new take on this gorgeous piece. I am also thrilled to be partnering with the Residence Inn on Gay Street and to shine the light on such a great hotel in the heart of Columbus. They have become incredible partners over the years and take such good care of our artists."

La Traviata will be presented at the Residence Inn by Marriott Downtown Columbus on Gay Street from Friday, June 3 - Sunday, June 5. Performances are general admission and require moderate walking as the audience immerses itself in the production. Ticket prices range from $60 - $100, with VIP tickets including a drink voucher and post-show reception with the cast. La traviata will be performed in English.

40 Days of Opera and La Traviata are supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and PNC Arts Alive. Visit https://www.operacolumbus.org/la-traviata/ for additional information and tickets.