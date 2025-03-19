52 Hour Film Festival Coming To The Avalon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you a filmmaker looking for a challenge? The Avalon Film Festival may be just the thing for you! Teams will have 52 hours to write, shoot, and edit a short film. Films will then be judged by a panel of industry professionals and prizes will be awarded. It may prove to be one of the most challenging and memorable moments of your life!

The Avalon Film Festival is a new annual event, bringing independent filmmakers and their films into the spotlight. They are looking for all types of film creators, from beginners to experienced, to take on the 52-hour challenge. Starting immediately after the Filmmakers Meeting on Friday, April 25, filmmakers and their teams will have 52 hours to write, film, and edit a 6-8 minute film. Once the films are completed, they will be submitted to a panel of experts in the film industry who will judge the films and award prizes that will come with bragging rights and cash prizes.

All participants must attend the filmmaker meeting Friday, April 25, starting at 6:00 PM at The Avalon Theatre. Following the meeting, teams will get to work! All films will have a specific genre, chosen at Filmmaker Meeting, that they must stick to as they create their masterpiece. All films created as a part of this festival will be required to include a specific prop, line, and character that will be chosen by the festival ahead of time and announced at the Filmmaker Meeting.

The filming period will end, and all films must be submitted by 10 pm on Sunday, April 27. Once judging is complete, the films will be featured on the big screen for The Avalon Film Festival's public showing on Friday, August 1st at 7:00 pm, where prizes will be awarded to the top filmmakers.

To participate in The Avalon Film Festival, there is a $20 registration fee per team, and only one member of each team needs to apply.​ The films will be screened publicly, so filmmakers are asked to aim for "1992 PG-13" or a "major TV network before 8 PM" rating for their films. To register a team and for more information, please visit https://www.theavalontheatre.org/avalonfilmfestival. The Filmmaker's Meeting will be held at The Avalon Theatre, 121 S. Main St, Marysville, Oh at 6:00 pm on Friday, April 25, and filming will take place immediately after.

